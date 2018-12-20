[BN] Blitz newsletter: Nathan Peterman is back in the NFL

Jon Gruden loved Nathan Peterman when he came out of Pitt. In a draft class that included Mitch Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, Gruden called Peterman "the draft's most pro-ready QB."

Gruden was working as an analyst for ESPN at the time. But now he's the coach of the Oakland Raiders, and he doesn't have GM Reggie McKenzie around anymore. So with Peterman available on the free-agent market, Gruden took his shot.

The Raiders signed Peterman to their practice squad. It's a good opportunity for Peterman to learn and develop in a low-pressure environment. He'll also share a quarterback room with AJ McCarron, who was with Buffalo during training camp.

The minimum salary for practice squad players this year is $7,600 per week.

Could the Bills actually be catching the Patriots at the right time? The past 18 years of Bills football have told us that there is no right time to catch the Patriots. Tom Brady is 29-3 against the Bills, logging the most wins against a single opponent in NFL history. So unless Jacoby Brissett is starting, and he's not, these matchups have spelled trouble for the Bills. Teams are obligated to play division opponents twice a year though, so the trip to Gillette Stadium had to come sometime, and it might as well come when the Patriots are on a two-game losing streak. It should be noted that Brady only has one losing streak longer than two games in his entire career (and it came in 2002), but if there's any chance that the 'Brady is finally crumbling' talk actually has merit this time, it would be pretty cool for the Bills to deliver one of the finishing blows.

Despite serious concussion, QB Derek Anderson wants to keep playing: Anderson cited the opportunity to make money for his family as the biggest reason to continue playing, but it sounds as if he's ready to move on to a coaching or mentorship role: “Don’t get me wrong: I had fun playing, though,” he said. “Obviously didn’t get the results that we wanted, but being out there again and being able to play was a lot of fun. Now I’m more of a teacher and another set of eyes for Josh and Matt (Barkley). We’ve got a good room. The conversations we have in there are good. Josh is picking things up quicker and quicker every week.”

Bills' pass rush jumps into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after game vs. Lions: The Bills didn't record a sack for the second game in a row, but they pressured the quarterback at a much better rate, which is often a better indicator of pass-rush success

