BIDDLE, Elizabeth C. (Blouch)

Entered eternal life on Monday, December 17, 2018. Her spirit is carried on by her daughter Jacqueline, by her sister Suzanne (James) Bolger, grandchildren, Nicole (Michael), Justin (Alyssa) and Jason, great-grandchildren Aubrey, Carter and Allie. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten. Beth is now reunited with her lifetime love "Scotty" - James P. Campbell and is predeceased by her parents Lester and Emily (nee Massing) Blouch; sister Barbara Lyons; brother-in-law Robert Lyons; and son Gary Biddle. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her during her 82 years on this earth. Beth was a hard worker and dedicated 52 years working at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She was the family matriarch, trophied bowler, lover of all dogs, country music listener, pink ribbon wearer, always had an ear to listen, great neighbor, and adopted nana to many. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 21 from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, NY. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Breast Cancer Network of Western New York. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com