BAMPTON, Rita L. (Scovazzo)

BAMPTON - Rita L. (nee Scovazzo)

December 18, 2018, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Carlton Bampton and Anthony D. Mazzone; loving mother of Donald (Cynthia) Mazzone and the late John (survived by Patricia) Mazzone; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of nine predeceased sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, from 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10:00 AM, in St. Andrew Church (Sheridan Drive at Elmwood Avenue). Please assemble at church. Friends invited. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com