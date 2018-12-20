ANTHONY, Eva M.

ANTHONY - Eva M. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 19, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Leo and Nazera (nee Jacob) Anthony; beloved sister of Dr. Teresa Anthony and late Rosemary (late John) Luciano; cherished aunt of John A. Luciano and Eve M. (Victor R. Diaz) Hutchison; adored great-aunt of Nicholas Luciano, Isabella Luciano, and R.J. Hutchison; also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Good Counsel, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, Saturday at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Eva was a retired Woodlawn Elementary teacher and a world traveler. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com