18-year-old on probation charged with impersonating officer

An 18-year-old from Niagara Falls faces a felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to a city police report.

Nicholas R. Schramm was stopped by police shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after police officers saw him walking around with a badge hanging from a chain around his neck and talking to people near the corner of Pierce Avenue and 15th Street. Schramm admitted to officers he also had handcuffs, according to the report.

The badge, which Schramm told police he bought online, was a Secret Service badge. A woman approached police and told them Schramm was on probation in Genesee County, which was confirmed by Niagara County probation officers, according to the report.

Schramm, of Pierce Avenue, was charged with first-degree criminal impersonation.