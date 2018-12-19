ZALESKI, John J.

ZALESKI - John J. Of North Tonawanda. Monday December 17, 2018; at the age of 93. Husband of the late Vivian (nee VanPelt) Zaleski; dearest father of Joan (Roger) Giuseppetti, John (Lolita), Stephen (Nancy), Ellen (Domenic) Montante, Pamela (late John) Wiech, Glen (LeeAnn), Vivian (William) Hoffman, Marianne (Abbas) Abdul-Rahman, Kenneth (Diane), Kathleen (Joseph) Noker and the late Carol Kutlina; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of 67 grandchildren. Predeceased by two sisters Claire and Ann; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are asked to gather at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated FRIDAY, December 21, 2018 at 10 AM. John was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in John's honor to the North Tonawanda Food Pantry or Niagara Hospice. Arrangements by the saber funeral home (692-0271).