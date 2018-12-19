WILLIAMS, Nelda F. (Rogers)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Williams; dearest mother of Robert (Romy), Susan (John) Kollander, Linda (Jim) Crisp, and Jean (Bill) Wojtowicz; also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Ronald (late Nancy), Clifford (late Helen), and Roger (Penny) Rogers, Nancy (Kit) Theriault, and the late Vernita (late Clarence) Getner and Melvin (late Marlene) Rogers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10:30. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com