WILLIAMS, John L.

WILLIAMS - John L. December 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Czajka); devoted father of John Jr. (Shelly), Anthony, Dennis (Lori) and Thomas (Catherine) Williams; loving grandfather of Holly, Stefan, Michael, Sydney, Jillian, Lucas, Ian and Matthew; son of the late Pasquale and Minnie Williams; dear son-in-law of the late Joseph and the late Carrie Czajka; cherished brother of Lawrence (Ruth) Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the Buszka Funeral home, inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of south Ogden), Friday at 9 AM and at our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. Mr. Williams was a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer, CW5, retiring after 42 years. John also was a volunteer for various youth hockey organizations for 30 years and also worked with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com