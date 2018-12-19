Wegmans recalls cauliflower products over E. coli concerns

Wegmans is recalling fresh cauliflower rice, veggie cauliflower rice blend and stir-fry mix with cauliflower, sold in its produce department between Dec. 7 and Tuesday, due to concerns the products may have been contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The recalled products have use-by dates of Dec. 11 through Dec. 22. They are:

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

Wegmans said no illnesses have been reported. The supermarket chain has placed automated calls to customers who bought the products using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers who bought the products during the dates of the recall can bring them to the customer service desk for a refund. Customers who have questions can also call 855-934-3663.

Wegmans said the recall was initiated by Ohio-based Produce Packaging, which supplies the products to Wegmans and notified the chain of the possible contamination.