VISONE, Carol S. (Gietl)

VISONE - Carol S. (nee Gietl)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest December 17, 2018; beloved wife of the late Lucian D. Visone, Sr.; devoted mother of Daniel (Dorothy) Visone, Lucian (Donna) Visone, Jr., Lisa Gentzler and Cynthia Saint; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late John and Margaret Gietl; dear sister of the late Richard Gietl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Northgate Church, 5220 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, on Saturday from 10 - 11:30 o'clock for a gathering in Carol's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com