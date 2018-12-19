Violent repeat offender gets 10+ years in prison after reign of terror

A 39-year-old man who terrorized multiple victims during a series of assaults that included a standoff with Buffalo Police Department SWAT forces, the kidnapping of his girlfriend and a hostage incident was sent to prison Tuesday for at least 13 years, said John J. Flynn, Erie County District Attorney.

Robbie Said will also serve three to six years plus five years probation by order of State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

Said’s crimes occurred in August and September of 2017. He pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges in April in connection with those incidents that left one victim with skull, hip and jaw fractures, and Said's girlfriend injured being stomped unconscious in the back of his van, prosecutors said.