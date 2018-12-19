Victim tells police Niagara Falls shooting followed confrontation over woman

A man shot Tuesday on 19th Street in Niagara Falls told police he was attacked about an hour after a confrontation involving a woman, according to a police report.

The victim, who was shot twice in the leg, told officers he was walking home from the City Market and said hello to a woman on the street. Moments later, the woman's boyfriend confronted him and the two men exchanged words, according to the report.

The man then showed up at his apartment door about an hour later, around 5:30 p.m., and the two began arguing again before the attacker started shooting, the victim told police.

Police recovered shell casings outside the home on 19th, near Ashland Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He told police he did not know his attacker's name and could not recall the woman's name, but the report indicated the victim might may have known at least one of them.