UB quarterback commit Morgan Mitchell not expected to sign

Morgan Mitchell, a Florida high school quarterback committed to the University at Buffalo, is not expected to sign with the Bulls on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period, the News has learned.

Mitchell, a lanky 6-6 passer from Oviedo High in the Orlando area who reminds some observers of Tyree Jackson, is the lone quarterback currently committed to UB in the Class of 2019.

Mitchell is still viewed as a UB commit and he could sign before the early period ends Friday or wait until February.

The Bulls have four quarterbacks on their roster this season: Jackson, sophomores Kyle Vantrease and Dominic Johnson and freshman Matt Myers from West Seneca West. Jackson, a junior, could potentially enter the NFL Draft.

UB is expected to sign at least 16 players Wednesday and possibly as many as 20. The UB coaches have set up a recruiting war room in Mobile, Ala., where the team is preparing for Saturday's Dollar General Bowl against Troy.