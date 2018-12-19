UB-Canisius basketball game sells out

The Dec. 29 game between No. 14 University at Buffalo and Canisius College at the Koessler Athletic Center is sold out, the Canisius ticket office said Wednesday.

According to Canisius, 10 days before the event is the earliest a home men's basketball has sold out the venue since building renovations prior before the 2002-03 season.

Canisius has not hosted a ranked opponent at Koessler and is hosting a ranked opponent for the first time since facing No. 24 West Virginia at KeyBank Center.