Two-week robbery spree of bank, stores sends Buffalo man to prison

Brandon Loyd is the son in the father-and-son team that robbed 16 convenience stores and a bank over a two-week period in late 2015.

On Wednesday, Loyd, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to 85 months in prison.

His father, Duane Loyd, 49, has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta said the bank robbery took place Dec. 7, 2015, at KeyBank, 4248 Delaware Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Brandon Loyd admitted wearing a mask, carrying a gun and demanding money from tellers before fleeing with about $10,000 in a getaway vehicle driven by his father. They were soon caught after crashing into a police car.

After the bank robbery, the FBI and Town of Tonawanda police also linked the Loyds to 16 store robberies.