TREMBICKI, Maryann

Trembicki - Maryann December 14, 2018. Loving sister of Genevieve (James) Kropid; dear aunt of Kristen (Kevin) Swart and Kathleen Dougan; cherished great-aunt of Skylar, Tabitha, Trinity, Kaya and Aedan. Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday from 12-2 PM with a service being held at 2.