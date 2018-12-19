Suspect in South Buffalo pipe bomb hoax to enter treatment

The man charged with planting three fake pipe bombs outside two buildings in South Buffalo in October has been accepted into a long-term treatment program.

After initially having turned him down, the Department of Veterans Affairs has accepted James J. Timpanaro, 54, into a program that involves inpatient and assisted-living components, said Fonda Dawn Kubiak, his federal public defender.

The VA at first rejected Timpanaro, who has a long history of substance abuse and mental health issues, because of "unsuccessful past treatment," Kubiak previously said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. ordered Timpanaro – who faces a federal charge of conveying a hoax – released from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and into the VA's custody earlier this week.

Timpanaro was charged Nov. 2 with placing two fake bombs outside the Buffalo Police Department's South District station on Oct. 26 and a fake bomb outside a South Park Avenue post office the following day.