Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 19, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British stage and screen actor Sir Ralph Richardson, born on this date in 1902, “Acting is merely the art of keeping a large group of people from coughing.”

• • •

ALL LIT UP – For its final five days, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg goes into an expanded schedule tonight. Gates will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, with buildings and grounds staying open until 10.

In addition to the array of holiday lights, a wealth of activities can be found inside six decorated buildings. There will be live family entertainment, craft making and vendors.

Highlights include magician John Kennedy Kane, performing as the elf Kandy Kane, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 6:30, 8 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There’s a model railroad display in the State Police Building, a vast Santa’s workshop in the North Pole Experience, vintage kiddie rides in the Grange Building and larger rides in the Event Center. On Sunday, live reindeer from Antler Ridge Farms in Hamburg will be on hand.

Admission is $25 per carload at the gate. For more info, visit FairgroundsHoliday.com.

• • •

BLUE MOOD – Cleveland Heights Christian Church, 4774 Union Road, Cheektowaga will offer Blue Christmas, a non-traditional holiday service for those who are stressed, lonely, grieving or hurting, at 7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome. For more info, call 632-3332 or visit chccchurch.com.

• • •

NOTHING BUT NET – The Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., will stage a Christmas basketball tournament for boys 15 and under beginning next Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 28.

The tournament is double elimination. Games will be played from noon to 7 p.m. each day. Fee is $110 per team. For more info, call Kevin Ferguson at 832-1010, ext. 205, or email k.ferguson@udcda.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Zeke Toohey, Tina Krzyzanowski, Pat Webster, Pat Rogers, Carter Hutton, Bob DiCesare, Marty Boratin, John Segmen, John Fullam, Grayson Golda, Carol Needham, Aaron Astyk, Sandy Harvey, Sylvia Rosen, Sullivan Murphy, Dave Haettich, Joe Schiavone, Molly Clare Meegan, Chris Fontaneda, Emma Hartz, D. J. Schutt, Debbie Mueller, Ricky Nowak, Meghan Domroes, Kevin Conway, Holly Crowley, Sister Michele Beiter and Michael Fasanello.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.