Raiders reportedly sign ex-Bills QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

The Oakland Raiders have signed former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders signed Peterman to take scout team reps in practice because another former Bills quarterback, AJ McCarron, is with his wife, Katherine, after she gave birth to a son Tuesday night.

Carter Cash McCarron joins older brother, Tripp, who was a staple at Bills' training camp.

As for Peterman, he was a favorite of current Raiders coach Jon Gruden when Gruden did his annual quarterback series for ESPN.

"Peterman is ready to walk in and be a contributor from day one," Gruden wrote on ESPN.com before the 2017 NFL Draft.

He went on to talk about how Peterman "just looks like a pro quarterback" and praised his route recognition and leadership skills.

A Bills' fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Peterman first start came in Week 11 of his rookie year, the infamous, five-interception first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. Peterman was benched after that, but called upon to start again in Week 14 after Tyrod Taylor was hurt. Peterman suffered a concussion in that game, which was played in a blizzard against the Indianapolis Colts.

His final appearance as a rookie came in the wild-card playoff game against Jacksonville, when he replaced Taylor for the Bills' final drive, trailing 10-3. In four plays, Peterman fumbled the ball out of bounds, took an intentional grounding penalty and threw the game-clinching interception.

He was benched in the third quarter of Week 1 for Allen after going 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens for a 0.0 quarterback rating. Having traded McCarron to Oakland, however, the Bills had no choice but to keep Peterman on the roster as Allen's backup. That meant he was only a play away from being called upon again, and that play came in Week 6 at Houston, when Allen suffered a sprained throwing elbow.

Peterman replaced him and gave the Bills the lead with a nice touchdown pass to Zay Jones, but after the Texans tied it, he threw a pick-six that cost Buffalo the game. By that point, Peterman's status as a national punchline had been cemented.