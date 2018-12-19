Pierce-Arrow developers seek restaurant operator

The developer behind the renovation of the historic former Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Co. Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue is seeking an operator for the planned new 100-seat restaurant in the building's domed second-floor auditorium.

Dr. Gregory Daniel's Kanaka Partners is calling for an experienced restaurateur to run the new eatery that will be open to the public as part of the larger project. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include both dining and special-event banquet space, and will occupy what was once the employee cafeteria in the century-old building.

Daniel, owner of Nidus Development, and his team are converting the 123,0999-square-foot building at 1695 Elmwood into 105 high-end loft apartments, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. A fitness room, a shared lounge with WiFi, and retail shops are also planned as part of the $34.53 million Pierce-Arrow Lofts project in North Buffalo.

Additionally, Kanaka Partners is renovating the long one-story garage in the rear, at 1721 Elmwood, into a 44,751-square-foot parking garage for residents, with 110 to 122 spaces. Additional surface parking will be added on the 1.52-acre site.

The project – part of more than $60 million in redevelopment in that neighborhood, along with Rocco Termini's Foundry Lofts, Houk Lofts, Arco Lofts and Chandler Street business incubators – is expected to finish by summer 2019.