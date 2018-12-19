PHILIPPS, Phyllis L. (Blood)

December 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James R. Philipps; dear mother of Sharon (Cliff) Butts, Susan (David) Philipps, Patricia Kirk of Pasadena, TX, Joe and the late Edward (Eve); survived by several grandchildren; sister of Shirley (late Michael) Philipps. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10 AM in Infant of Prague Chapel, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. No prior visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.