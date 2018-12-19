Peace Bridge will be toll-free Christmas Day

Those whose Christmas festivities include a visit to Canada will be able to cross the border without paying a toll.

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority announced that, in a continuation of its usual practice, no tolls will be charged on the Peace Bridge on Christmas Day, starting and ending at midnight.

The normal auto toll is $3.75 in U.S. funds or $5 in Canadian funds, and is collected as vehicles enter Canada.

"Not charging tolls on Christmas Day is a nice way to conclude the year and say thank you to our employees and customers," authority chairman Ken Manning said.

He added that drivers will be able to see a holiday lighting display on the bridge.