Packet boat project gets $200,000 from state

The Buffalo Maritime Center is receiving nearly $200,000 to build a replica of the Seneca Chief packet boat present at the 1825 opening of the Erie Canal.

A grant of $150,000 came from the Canal Corp., part of the Regional Economic Development Council awards. Another $49,500 was provided from the New York State Arts Council.

On Tuesday, about 120 people attended a public information meeting on the state's plan to commit $4 million to construct a building at Canalside. The boat will be built there for three years, starting in 2019 or 2020.

"It was great to see so many people in the room supporting the packet boat project," said consultant Deborah Lynn Williams. "They really appreciate that this is a living history project. It's essentially the interpretive signage at Canalside coming to life."