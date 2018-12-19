O'SHAUNECY, James W., Jr.

O'SHAUNECY - James W., Jr. Age 88, of Palm Desert, CA, entered eternal rest on December 2, 2018. Beloved husband of 25 years to Ethelinda (nee Tuada) O'Shaunecy; devoted father of James W. O'Shaunecy III and Jill Ann Tosti; cherished grandfather of Hayden, Joseph and Jacqueline; dear brother of Sr. Jean O'Shaunecy, GNSH. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder, at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com