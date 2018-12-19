New York among 9 states that lost population over a year

ALBANY – New York State continues to see somber news about its population levels, losing residents over the past year at a time when the nation’s population grew by 0.6 percent, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

New York was one of only nine states to lose population between July 1, 2017, and this past July 1, the agency reported. In all, the state saw its population decline by 48,510.

The news is not good as the nation in a couple of years heads towards another census count that will likely lead to New York continuing to lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The problem for New York is one largely of migration of residents to other places.

The state’s population is up from the last census in 2010, but at anemic levels when compared with the three larger states of California, Texas and Florida.

In July, the New York population stood at 19,542,209, down from 19,590,719 the previous July, the Census Bureau said Wednesday. In 2000, it was at 19,378,124.

On a percentage basis, Nevada and Idaho had the biggest increase in population over the past year. Texas’ overall population grew the most, by 379,128 people in the last year, the census agency said.

E.J. McMahon, research director at the Empire Center for Public Policy, said the net domestic migration loss – meaning the number of people moving between states – now stands at nearly 1.2 million people since the 2010 census.

“The bottom line is that unless more economic opportunities are created upstate and unless downstate becomes more affordable this trend is going to continue,’’ he said.

New York saw 70,375 immigrants move in from other countries since 2010, fourth-highest in the nation.

One of many effects looms when numbers of congressional seats per state are determined after the 2020 census. When growth of other states is factored in, McMahon said “it’s hard to see us not losing seats” in Congress after the next census.

The Cuomo administration did not have an immediate comment.

In all, slightly more than 14 percent of the state’s population lives below the poverty line.

Besides New York, the other states that also saw year-to-year population declines were Illinois, West Virginia, Louisiana, Hawaii, Mississippi, Alaska, Connecticut and Wyoming.