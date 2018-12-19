NAPLES, Daniel P.

NAPLES - Daniel P. December 15, 2018. Father of Darcy, Denise and Donna; loving son of the late Peter J. and Virginia A. (Curran) Naples; dear brother of Gregory (Joyce), Charles (Marina) Naples and the late Marc, Peter and Nancy Naples; also survived by grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Main St. and Harris Hill. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to the Ride for Roswell. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.