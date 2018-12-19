MILLER, Cecelia (Pietras)

Age 98, passed away surrounded by family on December 16, 2018. Devoted wife of the late John Miller; daughter of the late Frank and Laura Pietras (nee Rybicky); and step-daughter of the late Michael Kowalski; loving mother of the late Richard (Theresa), Carol (Arthur) Andrzejewski, Eugene "Pete" (Marcia), and the late Patricia Chapp; sister of deceased Angeline (Clarence) Pillard, Mary (Charles) Grand and Henry Pietras; beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Saturday at 9:30 AM and in St. Stanislaus R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Cheektowaga. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Cecelia was East High School Valedictorian Class of 1938, a member of St. Stanislaus Altar and Rosary Society and Bingo Workers, the Crackowanki Club and a volunteer at Maplewood Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Mt. Alverna Village, 6765 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com