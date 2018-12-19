MICHALOWSKI, Edward W., Jr.

MICHALOWSKI - Edward W., Jr. December 17, 2018, 86, beloved husband of the late Anna M. (Brownsey) Michalowski; loving father of Edward M. Michalowski, Marsha (Richard) Cleland and James R. (Cheryl) Michalowski; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jenna, Alex, Rachel, Bradley, Benjamin and Christian; caring brother of the late Robert (Marie) Michalowski; dear brother-in-law of Albert (Maryann) Brownsey; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, (Main and Harris Hill) at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com