Man shot on Wyoming is Buffalo's latest homicide victim
A 28-year-old man has died after being shot Tuesday on Wyoming Avenue, Buffalo police said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wyoming, between East Delavan and Northland avenues. He was driven in a private vehicle several blocks to Erie County Medical Center with what police initially described as serious injuries.
Police have not released any other information.
