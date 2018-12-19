Share this article

Man shot on Wyoming is Buffalo's latest homicide victim

A 28-year-old man has died after being shot Tuesday on Wyoming Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wyoming, between East Delavan and Northland avenues. He was driven in a private vehicle several blocks to Erie County Medical Center with what police initially described as serious injuries.

Police have not released any other information.

