MAKOWSKI, Dolores (Drogoszewski)

Of South Buffalo; December 17, 2018; beloved wife of the late Joseph; dedicated mother of Joseph, Mary Ann, Martin and the late David and John; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 12; predeceased by seven siblings. The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, from 4-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 So. Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 AM, Thursday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com