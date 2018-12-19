Local breweries take part in Sierra Nevada Wildfire fundraiser

A number of area breweries are joining more than 1,400 breweries worldwide in brewing a special batch of Sierra Nevada Resilience Butte County Proud IPA to support victims of the catastrophic California Camp Fire which burned more than 153,000 acres.

Flying Bison Brewing, Brickyard Brewing, Rusty Nickel Brewing, Pressure Drop Brewing, Thin Man Brewery, Ellicottville Brewing, Labatt Brew House and Batavia’s Eli Fish Brewing are some of the participating local breweries.

All the proceeds from the beer sales will go toward the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, which will help rebuild and support the areas surrounding Sierra Nevada’s brewery after the Camp Fire ripped through homes and businesses, killing at least 85 people and destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The charitable brew initially came about after Sierra Nevada founder Ken Grossman put out the call to everyone in the industry asking them to lend a hand.

Flying Bison’s version of Resilience IPA is on tap now. Ellicottville Brewing and Brickyard Brewing will release theirs on Dec. 21. You can also expect Rusty Nickel and Pressure Drop’s Resilience IPA in late December and Eli Fish’s version in early January. Thin Man should be releasing its version sometime within the next few weeks.