Letter: Sheriff Howard continues to shrug off wrongdoing

When will it end? This latest incident that was made public regarding an Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy assault on an innocent bystander at a Buffalo Bills football game clearly shows the “Wyatt Earp” mentality of this department.

As was recently published in the New York Times, “Who will now police the Police?”

This Sheriff’s Department under the inept leadership of Sheriff Timothy Howard has cast a dark cloud over law enforcement. Not only has he looked the other way on his department’s wrong doings, but he has developed a “bunkers” approach to criticism.

Sheriff Howard you are an embarrassment to the entire law enforcement community.

James Williams

Buffalo