KNOX, Anne L. (DiDonato)

Entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2018, age 97, beloved mother of Cheryl K. Whitehead and Billy Knox; loving grandmother of Jamey K. Whitehead; dear sister of the late Arthur DiDonato; dearest daughter of Benny and Angelina (nee Guerini) DiDonato. The family will be present Friday from 8-8:30 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be held at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church at 9:15 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Anne's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com