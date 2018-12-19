KELLNER, Hazel E. (Young)

Of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2018. Devoted and loving niece Patty Young-Szlapak and other nieces and nephews survive Hazel. Hazel was predeceased by her siblings, the late James (Marlowe)Young, late Millard (Barb) Young, late Ruth (Edwin) Duermyer, Violet Young, and husband, John Knox Kellner. Friends and relatives may call from 3 - 5 PM on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Victory Full Gospel Church, 280 Akron Road, Akron, NY; where a Funeral Service will follow at 5 PM. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com