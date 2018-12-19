Jane T. Merkle, 82, retired Williamsville East High School teacher

May 18, 1936 – Dec. 13, 2018

Jane T. Merkle, of Williamsville, a retired teacher, died Dec. 13 in Elderwood at Williamsville after a long illness. She was 82.

Born in Rochester, the third of five girls, the former Jane Donnelly earned a bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College and completed a master’s degree at Canisius College.

She came to the Buffalo area after she was married in 1961 and taught for a couple of years before raising her family. She returned to the classroom in 1983 and taught mathematics at Williamsville East High School.

She retired about 20 years ago.

In retirement, she was a math tutor and a volunteer at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

She enjoyed golf and was a member of the board of directors of the Women’s Organization of Transit Valley Country Club. She was an avid bridge player.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Richard N., a retired sales representative for Graphic Controls; a daughter, Suzanne Herbst; three sons, John, Timothy and David; four sisters, Helene McGrady, Ann Daley, Karen Hanss and Susan Murphy; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Wednesday, Dec. 19, in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.