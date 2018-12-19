Ink to paper as Southwestern QB Cole Snyder officially signs with Rutgers

The tweet from last June in which Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder announced his intention to accept a scholarship offer from Rutgers of the Big 10 Conference is still pinned on his Twitter page.

The words in that announcement could have easily had been uttered again Wednesday.

It began with Snyder thanking his parents for giving him opportunities to succeed. It also included thanks to his Southwestern teammates and coaches as his success wouldn’t have happened without them doing their jobs on the field.

The one thing the tweet failed to take into account is the amount of effort Snyder put in to be in position to earn a Division I football scholarship. He put in a lot, and now the real work truly begins for the future Scarlet Knight.

Snyder, one of the best scholastic passers to come out of Western New York, officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday. The day marked the start of the early signing period for NCAA Division I football.

In Snyder, Rutgers receives a phenomenal 6-foot-2, 200-pound three-sport athlete who literally did it all in helping Southwestern (9-1) reach its third straight Section VI Class C championship game this past season. The first team All-Western New York selection set the Western New York record for touchdown passes in a season (37).

That was just one of 23 school records Snyder set during his four years as Southwestern’s starter. Among his other records: passing yards in a season (2,069) and career (5,302) and passing touchdowns in career (75).

Snyder also started at defensive back, making 63 tackles and an interception and averaged around 32 yards per punt for the Trojans. He also earned first team All-WNY at punter as a junior.

However, all signs point toward the Scarlet Knights, who haven't had a winning season since 2014, wanting Snyder in the mix at quarterback as the program is in need of offensive playmakers. An expected mid-year enrollee, Snyder will be able to participate in spring practice with a team that has won seven games the past three seasons, including just one win in 2018.

“He understands football,” Rutgers coach Chris Ash said while discussing the program’s new additions during a press conference. “He has great mechanics. He’s been extremely well-coached and does a lot of what we ask our quarterbacks to do.”

Snyder did not return messages left for him by The News.

In an interview with the Jamestown Post-Journal, Snyder said of making his verbal commitment official: "Words can't describe" what it means "just to be part of that family. You can just tell what they're building. I'm so excited to be part of it."

Snyder caught Rutgers’ coaches eyes at a camp last spring. They liked the way he threw the ball during live evaluations, especially in the cold. They’re thrilled with how productive Snyder was during his senior season with the Trojans, which also included six rushing touchdowns.

“He’s a leader, he’s a winner,” Ash said. “He’s a football junkie. We’re excited to have Cole.”

Snyder wasn’t the only Western New York talent to sign during the NCAA’s early period. St. Joe’s lineman and Trench Trophy Award winner Tyler Doty committed to University at Buffalo, while teammate Cole Gambino signed with Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Stony Brook.

Canisius kicker Tristian Vandenberg plans to sign his offer from Ohio University in February, according to Canisius assistant coach Bryce Hopkins.