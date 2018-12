GIGLIO, Bruno

Giglio - Bruno Age 98, of New Port Richey, FL; passed away on December 15, 2018. He was born on July 18, 1920 in Buffalo, NY; widowed by wife Josephine of 59 years; and is survived by his two daughters Karen Giglio and Joyce Giglio; brother Philip Giglio. A Burial with Military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery.