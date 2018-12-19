Deaths Death Notices
GAMBINO, Joseph A.
December 18, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Sperrazza) Gambino; loving father of Dominic J. (Beverly) Gambino, Patricia A. (Thomas) Bender, and Diane M. Gambino; dearest grandfather of Joseph, Michelle, Elizabeth, Dominic, and Madeline; and dear great-grandfather of five. Joseph was a prominent Hamburg businessman, owner of Fairway RV and Fairway Dodge. Friends will be received 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg (corner Rt. 5 and Camp Rds.) (716-627-2919), where a Prayer Service will be held at 9 AM, Friday, December 21, 2018 followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, in his memory. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.
