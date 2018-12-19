Subscribe Today
Buffalo Sabres 2, Florida Panthers 5
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner celebrates with center Sam Reinhart after scoring a goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skates past Florida Panthers defenseman Alexander Petrovic in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skates past Florida Panthers defenseman Alexander Petrovic in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner skates with the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt takes a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Florida Panthers right wing Troy Brouwer scores a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save on a shot from Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save in front of Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle gets two minutes for roughing up Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle gets two minutes for roughing up Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov scores on a penalty shot against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton lets the puck roll through his legs on a penalty shot in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville is helped off the ice by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel beat Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman for the puck in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella beats Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko for the puck in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Buffalo Sabres 2, Florida Panthers 5
Share this article