Smiles at Black Iron Bystro Festivus Party

Photo: 1 / 45

Festivus, a secular holiday given new life by "Seinfeld," was celebrated at the South Park Avenue bar-restaurant Tuesday, with live music from Buffalo jazz outfit Gravy, complimentary hors d'oeuvres including Black Iron's popular banh mi bangers, samplings of wine and 42 North beer, and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus on a motorcycle.