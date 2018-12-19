Frank L. Aromola Sr., 81, retired chief engineer in Buffalo schools

Aug. 27, 1937 — Dec. 13, 2018

Francis L. “Frank” Aromola Sr., a retired chief engineer and custodian in the Buffalo schools, died Dec. 13 in his West Seneca home after a period of declining health. He was 81.

Born in Buffalo, the son of a stationary engineer, he began working part-time as a janitor at Buffalo School 67 while he was a student at Seneca Vocational High School.

He graduated in 1955, served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty stateside during the Berlin crisis in 1961.

His father encouraged him to become a licensed stationary engineer so that he could work in schools that had furnaces with steam boilers.

After getting his license and passing the civil service exam, he worked at Republic Steel until 1969, when he was hired as an engineer by the Buffalo Board of Education.

As a chief engineer and custodian, Mr. Aromola worked at nine elementary schools and retired from Kensington High School in 2003. He was a member of Locals 409 and 409A, International Union of Operating Engineers, and was elected recording corresponding secretary, a post he held for 19 years.

In retirement, he and his wife spent numerous winters in Palm Springs, Calif. A devoted Frank Sinatra fan, he regularly visited the singer’s favorite haunts in and around Palm Springs.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, the former Geraldine M. “Geri” Saltzman; two sons, Frank Jr. and Joseph; a step-son, Angelo Lima; two step-daughters, Angela Wallens-Sykes and Lisa Currier; a brother, Salvatore D.; a sister, Constance Hageman; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Dec. 15 in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.