Former Canisius High School priest accused of sex abuse

A Jesuit priest who worked at Canisius High School in the 1980s is part of a growing list of clergy with the Society of Jesus order who were credibly accused of child sex abuse.

The Rev. Cornelius "Neil" J. Carr was identified earlier this month on a list of credibly accused priests released by the USA Central and Southern Province of the Society of Jesus.

Carr was born and raised in Buffalo and graduated from Canisius High School. He was assigned as a priest at Canisius from at least 1985 to 1990, according to Buffalo Diocese directories.

The province’s list said that the estimated time frame of Carr’s abuses were the 1970s and 1990s. He was removed from ministry in 2005 by the Jesuit New York Province, according to a statement released by the USA Central and Southern Province.

At least three Jesuit provinces have released lists of names of credibly accused priests in recent weeks. The USA Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus, which includes Western New York, was planning to release its list around Jan. 15, according to a province spokesman.

The spokesman, Mike Gabriel, declined to comment on any specific priest until the list is released, other than to say in a voice message that the Northeast Province was aware of Carr and a few other Buffalo-area Jesuits.

Canisius spokeswoman Ginger Geoffery declined to comment.

“At this point we’re referring everything to the province office,” said Geoffery.

Carr originally was part of the Jesuit Buffalo Province, which later became the New York Province and then the Northeast Province.

His name was not included on a list of credibly accused order priests released in November by the Buffalo Diocese. It's unclear whether he was accused of sexually abusing a child while he was in Buffalo.

The New Orleans Advocate reported in September that the Jesuit leaders in 2012 paid $450,000 to a 53-year-old man who accused a maintenance man at a Jesuit high school in New Orleans of molesting him when he was a teenager. The man also said Carr watched and masturbated during one of the assaults, according to the Advocate.

Carr was on assignment at Jesuit High School in New Orleans from 1977 to 1980.

Ordained in 1951, Carr served as principal of St. Peter’s High School in Jersey City, N.J., and at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester. He was elected provincial superior of the Buffalo province in the late 1960s.

He also worked at St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.; and Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla., according to the USA Central and Southern Province.

Carr died in 2013 at age 93.