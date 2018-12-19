FORD, Arlene S. (Benzler)

December 17, 2018; beloved wife of Steven R. Ford; beloved mother of Christopher Alan Ford, Mathew Paul Ford, and Deanna Kay and husband Jon Markoff; devoted grandmother of Sierra and Sydney; daughter of the late Paul A. and Dorothy (Kosowski) Benzler; dear sister of Gail and husband Dan Cook; also survived by her loving niece Lisa, nephew Joe, and cousins. The family will be present Friday from 4 - 8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 6050 Transit Road. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 AM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, One St. Mary Hill, Lancaster, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, C/O the Multiple Myeloma Department. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com