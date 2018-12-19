ESCOBAR, Louis

Escobar - Louis Age 90, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2018, after a brief illness. Louis was born on November 14, 1928 in Los Angeles, California to Louis and Rita (Apodaca) Escobar. Louis served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was one of a small group of men in the special service for development and testing of the guided missile program. After moving to Buffalo, Louis worked for 32 years for the Western NY Telephone Company. Louis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esperanza "Rose" Escobar; son Anthony Louis Escobar (wife Michelle) of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter Lorraine Schildnecht (husband Edward) of Darien, CT; and son Michael Martin Escobar of Buffalo, NY; and his grandchildren Sydney, Edward, Esther, Maria, Brittany, and Cheyanne; and several great-grandchildren. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Raymond and his sisters Julie and Rosario. A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held at a later date. Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences at www.bankspagetheus.com.