Erie County Fair is 4th largest county fair

This year's Erie County Fair was the fourth-largest county fair in the U.S. and the largest county fair east of the Rocky Mountains, according to a national ranking.

The attendance for the 12-day-long fair was 1.19 million, which gave it an overall ranking of 13, according to the annual ranking based on attendance published by CarnivalWarehouse.com. The “Top 50 Fair” list includes all county and state fairs, exhibitions and rodeo shows in the United States and Canada.

“The West Coast county fairs that rank above us benefit from a much longer operating season and are located in top 10 U.S. population markets,” said fair spokesman Marty Biniasz.

This year's attendance was beaten by cross-state rival, the New York State Fair in Syracuse, which placed ninth overall with a record attendance of 1.27 million, according to the ranking.