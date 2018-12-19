North Buffalo Tim Hortons robbed

A man made off with $402 from the cash register at a Tim Hortons store at 2200 Elmwood Ave., two blocks south of Kenmore Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Northwest District police said.

The man allegedly handed a female cashier a note demanding money. He allegedly threatened to shoot the woman but displayed no weapon.

The individual was described as about six feet tall, 45 to 50 years old, wearing a gray hoodie lined in black, dark pants, white sneakers and a black baseball cap with a red brim.

He made his exit in a 2007 Ford Escape. A witness jotted down the license number, and police said the vehicle was registered to a Hamburg woman.