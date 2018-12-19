Doris R. Winterberger, 85, retired chief court clerk

July 25, 1933 — Dec. 16, 2018

Doris R. Winterberger, of Clarence, retired chief clerk of Utica City Court, died Sunday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a long illness. She was 85.

Born in Utica, the daughter of Leonard and Margie Reilly, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy High School.

She began as a clerical worker in Utica’s City Court in 1966 and was chief clerk when she retired in 1991.

In retirement, she lived in Vero Beach, Fla., then moved to Clarence in 2000 to be closer to her daughter and family.

A member of the Clarence Presbyterian Church, she took part in many activities at the Clarence Senior Center.

Her longtime companion, Ernest Massaro, died in 2000.

Survivors include a daughter, Wendy W. Knoell; a brother, Donald Reilly; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in Amigone Funeral Home, 8440 Main St., Clarence.