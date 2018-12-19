Corps of Engineers begins tests in Porter field

A contractor hired by the Army Corps of Engineers has begun sampling soil, standing water and groundwater in a four-acre field in Porter where nuclear waste is believed to have been burned on a concrete pad about 65 years ago.

The field is on CWM Chemical Services' property, north of the Niagara Falls Storage Site, where 278,000 cubic yards of nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project was buried.

A 1982 Energy Department report said the government ordered Hooker Electrochemical Co. to burn low-level nuclear waste in the open air prior to 1954 on the 30-by-10-foot pad, which still exists.

ARS Aleut Remediation will test for uranium, radium, thorium, plutonium, cesium and strontium. A Corps spokeswoman said Tuesday a report is expected in the summer of 2020.