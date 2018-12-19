Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls seeking gift cards

Cattaraugus County residents have been receiving scam calls from people claiming they represent the county Sheriff's Office or Little Valley Electric, asking for people to send gift cards as payment.

Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said the calls appear on caller ID systems as coming from legitimate numbers for the Sheriff's Office or the Village of Little Valley, which has a municipal electric agency. But the calls are not being made from those offices.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to report it to the Sheriff's Office at 938-9191, extension 0.

Whitcomb said personal information – such as Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card numbers – should not be given to suspicious callers.