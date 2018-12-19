Scattershots (Dec. 19)

Holiday shoot at North Forest Dec. 22

The North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, will make sporting clays shooters feel at home when with its annual “Home for the Holidays” Sporting Clays Shoot starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the last squad of shooters will begin at 2 p.m.

Cost for the shoot is $14 for a 50-bird entry fee, $20 for the Lewis Option (which will be a 50/50 split with the Youth Shooting Program). The 50-bird shoot will be European style. To register or for additional information, contact John Butcher at 628-2211. You also can call the clubhouse at 438-2009.

Three men nabbed in Steuben County deer poaching ring

Three men were charged earlier this month with a total of 40 misdemeanor offenses, including 38 Environmental Conservation Law misdemeanors, in connection with recent deer poaching activity in Steuben County.

Alex Nadjadi, 23, of Savona, Jeffery Duell, Jr., 29, of Coudersport, Pa., and Nathan Karns, 24, of Coudersport, Pa., were charged with poaching up to eight deer after sunset on Dec. 8 and continuing through Dec. 9. Karns faces up to $41,000 in fines and up to 17 years in jail, Duell could be hit with fines up to $40,500 and up to 16 years in jail, and Nadjadi could receive up to $15,000 in fines and up to six years in jail. The charges will be answered in Woodhull Town Court on Jan. 8. All of the venison was confiscated and donated to the Venison Donation Coalition.

It all started with a phone call from a concerned citizen in the Town of Woodhull, stating he had heard a gunshot and witnessed a vehicle driving up and down the road. Environmental conservation officers responded and were able to verify the illegal activity. It’s important to contact 1-844-DEC-ECOS if you suspect any illegal behavior impacting our fish, wildlife and natural resources.

DEC’s mobile app expands usage

For tech-savvy smartphone users, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s mobile app NY Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife by Pocket Ranger has added an e-license option and a game harvest reporting feature that should make things much easier. By utilizing this technology, sporting license holders will have proof of a license through your phone. Hunters should realize that you will still need your back tag and carcass tags when hunting.

The app allows for quick links for hunting and fishing information, including regulations for when you are in the field, as well as contacts for law enforcement. The app is available from the Google Play store or the Apple store. To take advantage of the e-license feature, click on the e-license icon. You will need to create a username and password to access license documents (if you haven’t already). If you need help with doing that, call the sporting license hotline at 866-472-4332.

'Fishing 411' fishing trip drawing set

For the second year in a row, there will be a special drawing to fish with Mark and Jake Romanack of "Fishing 411" TV fame (aired on the World Fishing Network) for a day on Lake Ontario. A special drawing will take place during the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo on Jan. 18-20, 2019, at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. You might even be on one of the "Fishing 411" TV shows, depending on what happens that particular day on the water.

The "Fishing 411" co-hosts have been bringing their film crew to Western New York for several years and they try to make Lake Ontario and the Niagara Bar, one of the premier spring salmon fisheries on the Great Lakes, a regular stop each spring. They also have been one of the regular features of the Fishing Expo through seminars and an impressive booth display. If you would like to be considered for the trip, sign up at the Fishing 411 Booth No. 64 any time during the show.